Yano Shiho Is Taken Aback by Sarang's Irritation and Tears in Front of the Camera... "It's Puberty, So We Don't Even Talk" ('Shin Sang Chulsi Pyeonstorang')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Yano Shiho was taken aback by her daughter Sarang's cold reaction as she entered puberty.

On the KBS 2TV program 'Shin Sang Chulsi Pyeonstorang' aired on the 9th, the realistic daily life of Yano Shiho and her daughter Sarang, who is going through puberty, was revealed.

That day, Yano Shiho called Sarang, who was on her way to Korea, but Sarang hung up before her mother could even finish speaking.

When Sarang called back a little later, she snapped, "Didn't you leave me with my uncle so he could look after me? Don't do that." Yano Shiho, startled, called again, but Sarang still did not answer.

Yano Shiho said, "Sarang has entered puberty. It's scary because she's in puberty," and added, "Choo Sung-hoon has entered menopause, so it's hard for him."

Later, Yano Shiho went to the airport to pick her up and met Sarang, who still looked upset. As soon as Sarang saw her mother, she turned away in irritation and soon burst into tears. Yano Shiho carefully approached her daughter, watching her mood, and the car ride home was filled with an awkward silence and no conversation.

Yano Shiho said, "Sarang's emotions change every day. She cries, gets angry, feels fine, and then isn't fine again."

Explaining why she cried at the airport, Sarang said, "I have exams for three days, on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. If I don't pass, I have to take after-school classes," and added, "It's so annoying, so I'm really stressed out," before tearing up again.

Only then did Yano Shiho realize that Sarang was struggling with academic stress, and she could not hide her sympathy.

Meanwhile, Yano Shiho had prepared dakgalbi for Sarang, but Sarang arrived home only after mealtime because she had been shopping for beauty products to give to friends and family.

Yano Shiho shared her own way of dealing with puberty, saying, "When I call her to say, 'Dinner is ready,' she's just looking at her phone. She always comes 5 to 10 minutes later. Because she's in puberty, I'm scared these days, so I keep my door closed. I'm the one avoiding Sarang. I learned it from Kyoro, our dog. When I saw Kyoro run away, I started running away too, and then things got better. If you attack, it comes back as an attack, but if I step back first, the other person comes toward me."

Instead of scolding Sarang for coming home late, Yano Shiho eased the mood by looking through the gifts her daughter had bought. She said, "When dealing with a teenage daughter, I think the most important thing is to respect the other person. I decided to say yes to everything. That works better, and it puts my mind at ease. It's easier when you accept it."

During the meal, Yano Shiho tried to keep the conversation going carefully. She asked, "We don't really talk much at home, do we? Sarang always just looks at her phone when she eats. Why did you quit kickboxing?"

Sarang gave a brief reply, saying, "I don't want to do it," and when asked what she wanted to do most, she answered, "Nothing right now. Please wait. I don't know right now."

Yano Shiho kept encouraging her, saying, "Wouldn't it be good to do some exercise at least?" and "You get tired because you don't keep exercising regularly. Let's work out slowly, even if it's just a little." But Sarang kept refusing, saying, "I hate exercise. I'm not going to do it. It's too annoying."

Yano Shiho admitted, "I wanted to talk with Sarang," and spoke candidly about how difficult it is to share her feelings with her daughter now that she has entered puberty.