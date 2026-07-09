Former Miss Korea Contestant Yoo Hye-jung Splits from Athlete Husband After 7 Years of Marriage... "It Was When My Daughter Entered Elementary School" (Special Report World)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Yoo Hye-jung, a 1990s youth star, opened up about the time she endured after her divorce with her daughter and her deep affection for her family.

The September 9 episode of MBN's Special Report World featured an update on Yoo Hye-jung, who was once loved for her striking looks and lively charm.

On the show, Yoo Hye-jung spoke candidly about life after divorce. She said, "Not every marriage ends the same way. We simply went in different directions, and now that is also one of my memories," looking back on the past with composure.

The program also revealed the special bond between Yoo Hye-jung and her daughter, Seo Gyu-won. Yoo introduced her 26-year-old daughter, saying, "This is my daughter, Seo Gyu-won." Seo, who once drew attention for her beauty that resembles her mother, has now grown into a working adult and is living her own life.

Yoo Hye-jung showed her unwavering love for her daughter, saying, "If Gyu-won needs me, I run to her no matter what." In response, Seo Gyu-won expressed her gratitude, saying, "My mom has never once told me no."

Yoo Hye-jung also did not hide her pride in her daughter. She said, "Gyu-won was always bright. She never threw tantrums, never disobeyed me, and never even slammed her door. She really grew up so gently," expressing her affection.

Yoo Hye-jung also looked back on her marriage. She recalled, "As we simply grew older together, I thought, 'This is a good relationship,' and we got married."

Yoo Hye-jung, who debuted in the entertainment industry after winning first place in a beauty pageant, later drew major attention when she married an athlete. However, she announced her divorce after seven years of marriage, which saddened many.

She said, "It was when Gyu-won was entering elementary school," recalling that period. In her mid-30s, Yoo moved into her mother's home. She said, "It was my choice, but a child who knows nothing should not have to suffer. So my mother, father, and other family members helped me a lot," expressing her gratitude.

After going through difficult times, Yoo Hye-jung and her daughter have been leaning on each other as they build a new life. The episode once again highlighted enduring maternal love and the meaning of family.

shyun@sportschosun.com