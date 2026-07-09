Son Na-eun of "Mr. Kim" Was Once the "YG Princess"... Bruises on Her Face and a Bloodied Knife Send Chills

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Son Na-eun showed a behind-the-scenes look at the set of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim."

On the 9th, Son Na-eun shared photos from the set of SBS's Friday-Saturday drama "Mr. Kim" on her social media, along with the brief caption, "I am Jung Sang-ah."

In the drama, Son Na-eun fully transforms into Jung Sang-ah, an agent from the special missions unit.

A bruise, as if she had been hit by someone, was clearly visible on her face, and she was holding a bloodied knife in her hand, heightening the tension. Her look stood in stark contrast to her previous bright and polished office-worker image, drawing attention.

In a recent broadcast, the twist was completed when it was revealed that Jung Sang-ah was not simply a co-worker from Generation MZ, but an agent belonging to the special missions unit. After her identity was exposed, high-level action scenes involving guns and knives followed, and Son Na-eun has been delivering a much more intense performance.

In particular, Son Na-eun has been handling gunfights, close-quarters combat, and knife action with ease, showing a new side of herself that was rarely seen in her previous works. She has also been praised for raising the drama's tension by moving seamlessly between delicate emotional acting and high-intensity action.

shyun@sportschosun.com