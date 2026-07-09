Kyung Soo-jin admits to 'private meeting' with Kim Dae-ho... "Had some pork belly and a glass of soju" ('Homes')

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kyung Soo-jin surprised everyone by revealing that she had met broadcaster Kim Dae-ho privately for drinks.

On the MBC variety show 'Save Me! Homes' aired on the 9th, Yang Se-hyung, Kim Dae-ho, and Kyung Soo-jin traveled to Yeongwol, Gangwon Province to inspect various 'second houses'. On this day, Kim Dae-ho personally introduced Kyung Soo-jin and confidently stated, "We are personally close.

" However, the cast members reacted with disbelief and asked Kyung Soo-jin to verify the facts. Kyung Soo-jin replied, "I’ve worked on a lot of programs with him," and then surprised everyone by revealing, "We’ve met privately as well.

We had some pork belly and soju. " She specifically explained that the gathering included comedian Im Woo-il, making it a three-person gathering.

When the cast members expressed disappointment, Kim Dae-ho joked, "But we don't need that guy," eliciting laughter. On this day, Kyung Soo-jin also revealed her special connection with 'Save Me! Homes.

' She stated, "When I was looking for a house, I really liked a property I saw on the show. I thought, 'I think I would live there the best,' but as time passed, I ended up signing a contract for the house across the street with the same layout.

" She added that she has since moved and is currently living in a different home.

Kyung Soo-jin also confessed that she has set up a hideout in Boryeong, Chungnam, for her hobbies.

He said, "I like fishing and camping, so I found a hideout in Boryeong the year before last.

" Upon hearing this, Kim Dae-ho boasted of their friendship once again by saying, "I've already been there," and Kyung Soo-jin also naturally nodded, confirming their close relationship.

narusi@sportschosun.com