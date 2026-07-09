Jin Jae-young shows clear bite marks after centipede attack: "My calf is so swollen it feels like it could burst"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Jin Jae-young has shared an update after suffering a frightening accident in which she was bitten by a centipede and her calf swelled severely.

On the 9th, Jin Jae-young posted on her social networking service, saying, "I never thought something like this would happen in my life. Life can really be such a sitcom sometimes," as she recounted the centipede bite.

She said, "I was sitting in the yard when I suddenly felt a sting and looked down to find that a centipede had bitten me. Along with a sharp pain, two bite marks appeared and the area began to swell. What on earth is going on?"

In the photo she shared, Jin Jae-young's calf can be seen right after the centipede bite.

Clear bite marks were left on the calf, and the swelling was so severe that it startled viewers at a glance.

Jin Jae-young immediately went to a hospital and received treatment.

She said, "I went to the hospital, got an antibiotic shot, and was prescribed medication," adding, "But they told me several people had come in with centipede bites just today." Her remarks drew surprise.

"Be careful of centipedes at all times! I was so dumbfounded that I could only laugh," she continued. "If I want to recover quickly, ice packs are the way to go, so I'm icing it diligently," she said, urging fans to be especially cautious.

Fans who saw the post responded with concern, saying, "Your calf is so swollen," "Centipede venom is scary. I hope you recover soon," and "Please keep using ice packs and get well quickly."

Meanwhile, Jin Jae-young married pro golfer Jin Jeong-sik, who is four years younger than her, in 2010, and she currently lives in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province.

narusi@sportschosun.com