Han Go-eun Looks Gaunt After Filming a 120-Episode Drama, Worries Her Husband After Losing 3 kg Despite Having No Weight to Spare

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Han Go-eun, exhausted enough to lose 3 kg while filming a drama, was moved by a table full of nourishing dishes carefully prepared by her husband, Young-soo Shin.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel "Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun" released a video titled "A full-course nourishing meal prepared by her husband for Han Go-eun, who lost 3 kg while filming a drama (eel clay-pot rice and chogye noodle soup)."

In the video, Han Go-eun said, "I'm actually pretty busy these days because drama filming is in full swing. Summer has already fully ripened before I knew it," adding, "It's gotten even hotter, so I think it's time to take care of my health."

She continued, "When you're being chased by a drama schedule, you become sensitive. I'm not eating well and I'm not getting enough sleep, and on the first day off in a long time, my husband says he's going to nourish me," and laughed, "He said he'd set a whole table for me, so today I'm in lady-of-the-house mode."

In response, Young-soo Shin said, "Today, I'll prepare the meal for you with a chef's heart, as if I'm welcoming a guest," showing confidence. When Han Go-eun said, "I'm going to be served a full table. I'm not doing anything today," Shin replied, "I'm really confident. Don't do anything," speaking boldly.

When the production team commented that she seemed to have lost a lot of weight, Han Go-eun admitted, "I did lose some weight. It wasn't intentional, but I got so caught up in work that I lost about 3 kg." Hearing this, Young-soo Shin looked pained and said, "You lost 3 kg when you didn't have any weight to lose."

Han Go-eun, however, pointed out one upside. "There is something good about it. Since I lost weight, my back hurts less. It's really ironic," she said. She added, "I'm filming a daily drama, and we're running through 120 episodes. There are a lot of scenes where I have to shout, so it's really exhausting. Every day I think, 'I might actually die like this,' and I grab the back of my neck. That's why I need nourishment today."

Shin, who had prepared eel clay-pot rice and chogye noodle soup, explained, "It's good for skin care and it's a cure-all. It's the kind of food that makes you jump right up, feel younger, and go wild after eating it." Han Go-eun, who is four years older than him, bristled and asked, "Are you saying I'm old?" Shin joked back, "Not exactly, but you're not a newborn either," drawing laughter.

Han Go-eun said it was the first time in their 11 years of marriage that her husband had cooked for her himself. Shin, sweating nervously, said, "If I do it, I do it." After tasting the meal, which her husband had prepared with sincerity despite his clumsy cooking, Han Go-eun expressed satisfaction, saying, "I really had no energy, but now I feel energized. It was worth living together for 11 years."

Shin said, "If someone cooks for you or makes a meal for you, I hope you can eat it with gratitude. My wife got nourished, but I feel completely drained," adding, "Still, I feel really good and happy," as he shared his proud thoughts.