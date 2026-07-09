Kang Min-kyung Leaves the Home She Lived in for 8 Years: "I've Been Preparing to Move for a Year, and I Looked at Every Listing in Yongsan"

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Kang Min-kyung Leaves the Home She Lived in for 8 Years: "I've Been Preparing to Move for a Year, and I Looked at Every Listing in Yongsan"

[Sportschosun] Kang Min-kyung said she has decided to move and plans to sort through the items she has used over the years through a donation flea market.

On the 9th, a video titled "I Suddenly Had to Move" was released on her YouTube channel, "Kang Min-kyeong."

In the video, Kang Min-kyung opened by saying, "I'm moving." She added, "I started YouTube and vlogging when I moved into this house, so I've lived here for almost eight or nine years."

She went on to say, "It feels like I've gone through a lot in this house, but it still doesn't quite feel real that I'm moving. Looking back, I think there were far more good things than bad ones." She added, "It's definitely been a turning point in my life," expressing her affection for the home she has shared so long with.

Kang Min-kyung, who said she had been planning the move for a year, explained, "I looked at so many houses. I think I saw every listing in Yongsan District. There wasn't a house I really loved, so I had given up and thought, 'I guess I'll just keep living here,' when the real estate agent suddenly contacted me."

Kang Min-kyung Leaves the Home She Lived in for 8 Years: "I've Been Preparing to Move for a Year, and I Looked at Every Listing in Yongsan"

She said, "I went without any expectations or special demands, and I ended up loving the place. I decided right away, 'I'll take this house,' and yesterday I finally finished all the paperwork, paid the balance, and confirmed the move."

About the new home, she said, "The house is clean, but I still think I need to make some changes to fit my lifestyle." She added, "I will probably remodel two major areas, the bathroom and the kitchen. The layout is unusual, so I won't be able to fit in many things. It's smaller than my current home."

Kang Min-kyung said, "I got so many good things and so much positive energy from this house that I want to wrap up my time here with good energy. So I started thinking about renting a large space, holding a bazaar, and selling the lights, chairs, tables, glasses, and other items I've collected through a flea market, with all proceeds donated." She added, "It's still just an idea, but I think I'll need a pleasant space where people can browse comfortably, and I need to study the process more."

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YoonSeon, Cho
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