Kang Min-kyung Leaves the Home She Lived in for 8 Years: "I've Been Preparing to Move for a Year, and I Looked at Every Listing in Yongsan"

[Sportschosun] Kang Min-kyung said she has decided to move and plans to sort through the items she has used over the years through a donation flea market.

On the 9th, a video titled "I Suddenly Had to Move" was released on her YouTube channel, "Kang Min-kyeong."

In the video, Kang Min-kyung opened by saying, "I'm moving." She added, "I started YouTube and vlogging when I moved into this house, so I've lived here for almost eight or nine years."

She went on to say, "It feels like I've gone through a lot in this house, but it still doesn't quite feel real that I'm moving. Looking back, I think there were far more good things than bad ones." She added, "It's definitely been a turning point in my life," expressing her affection for the home she has shared so long with.

Kang Min-kyung, who said she had been planning the move for a year, explained, "I looked at so many houses. I think I saw every listing in Yongsan District. There wasn't a house I really loved, so I had given up and thought, 'I guess I'll just keep living here,' when the real estate agent suddenly contacted me."

She said, "I went without any expectations or special demands, and I ended up loving the place. I decided right away, 'I'll take this house,' and yesterday I finally finished all the paperwork, paid the balance, and confirmed the move."

About the new home, she said, "The house is clean, but I still think I need to make some changes to fit my lifestyle." She added, "I will probably remodel two major areas, the bathroom and the kitchen. The layout is unusual, so I won't be able to fit in many things. It's smaller than my current home."

Kang Min-kyung said, "I got so many good things and so much positive energy from this house that I want to wrap up my time here with good energy. So I started thinking about renting a large space, holding a bazaar, and selling the lights, chairs, tables, glasses, and other items I've collected through a flea market, with all proceeds donated." She added, "It's still just an idea, but I think I'll need a pleasant space where people can browse comfortably, and I need to study the process more."