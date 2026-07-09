Lee Dong-gook's Wife Faces Second Day of 'Noise Complaint' Controversy... Keeps Posting Group-Buy Promotions Without Explanation

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] As former national football player Lee Dong-gook's family faces backlash over a video of them cheering for a late-night soccer match, his wife, Lee Soo-jin, has continued her social media activity by posting group-buy promotions without offering an apology or any statement.

Because her first post after the controversy was an advertisement for a group-buy deal, criticism has continued online.

On the 9th, Lee Soo-jin posted a group-buy announcement and a winner announcement for a group-buy event on her personal social media account. It was her first post since the recent noise complaint controversy emerged.

Earlier, on the 8th, Lee Soo-jin shared a video on her social media showing her family watching the round-of-16 match between Argentina and Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The video showed the youngest son, Sian, watching the game in the living room and jumping over the sofa in celebration when Lionel Messi scored.

Their daughter also jumped up and shouted, "This is crazy," while an older sister tried to stop her by saying, "Don't stomp around," but the excitement did not subside easily. The time was reportedly around 3 a.m.

After the video, which appeared to have been filmed in an apartment building, was posted, online users criticized the family, saying, "Wasn't that behavior likely to cause noise for neighbors late at night?" and "They lacked consideration."

However, Lee Dong-gook and Lee Soo-jin have not issued any separate explanation or apology regarding the controversy so far.

As Lee Soo-jin resumed posting on social media with a group-buy promotion, some users responded, "Shouldn't an apology come first?" and "It's disappointing to promote a group-buy without explaining the controversy."

Others, however, argued that it was simply part of her normal social media activity and cautioned against reading too much into it.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook and Lee Soo-jin have one son and four daughters, and they have regularly shared glimpses of their family life through television and social media.

narusi@sportschosun.com