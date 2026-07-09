Hong Kyung-min says he stayed in touch with Yoo Seung-jun for a while amid breakup rumors: "We are not as close these days"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer and broadcaster Hong Kyung-min spoke candidly about his long friendship with Yoo Seung-jun and their current relationship.

Hong Kyung-min appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel "Dakteo Shin," released on the 8th, where he looked back on behind-the-scenes stories from his peak years and memories with the members of the Dragon Club.

During the show, Hong Kyung-min discussed the Dragon Club, which included Kim Jong-kook, Jo Seong-mo, Cha Tae-hyun, Jang Hyuk, and Hong Kyung-in.

Shin Jung-hwan asked about Yoo Seung-jun, who had been a member of the Dragon Club.

Hong Kyung-min then cautiously began to speak, saying, "Since this is YouTube, I can talk about it."

He said, "People tend to be careful when Yoo Seung-jun comes up on terrestrial TV," but added, "We were originally close."

He went on to say, "When Yoo Seung-jun was in China, there were talks about meeting up. I got his contact information in China through an acquaintance, and we stayed in touch for a while."

He added that they are no longer in contact as often as before. Hong Kyung-min honestly explained, "We kept in touch for a while, but these days we rarely see each other," and described their current relationship.

As entertainers who were once close to Yoo Seung-jun have largely avoided mentioning him publicly, some have raised breakup rumors. Hong Kyung-min drew attention by directly explaining that they had stayed in contact in the past, but that their interactions have naturally become less frequent.

narusi@sportschosun.com