Lee Soo-kyung Smiles at Investments in Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor... A Surprising Result for a One-Month Rookie Investor

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Soo-kyung revealed a changed investment philosophy after opening up about a failed business venture in the past. She also shared how her stock investments have been performing during the recent market downturn.

On the 9th, a video titled "I've only been investing in stocks for a month, and I'm already in the red?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Lee Soo-kyung Career Track."

In the video, Lee Soo-kyung candidly said, "I own Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, LG Electronics, robotics-related stocks, and Kolon TissueGene. I only have one share of Hyundai Motor." She added, "My purchase amount is 5,498,127 won, and the current valuation is 5,523,120 won."

She explained that she no longer makes large investments and now puts only small amounts into everything. "No matter how much I buy, it's only five or seven shares," she said. "I learned firsthand that if you invest big without knowing anything, you'll get a harsh lesson."

She also recalled the moment she made her biggest profit. "On June 2, I made 298,600 won," she said proudly. Then she laughed at her own rookie-like honesty, adding, "I made money. I didn't know that. But what did I actually make it from?"

Lee Soo-kyung also admitted, "I used to run an izakaya and a brunch cafe, but they failed." She continued, "I operated a cafe of about 80 pyeong next to a museum. The rent was very high. I decorated it like a gallery. Back then, that kind of place didn't really exist. It was so unfamiliar that it failed." When asked how much she had invested at the time, she refused to reveal the amount, joking, "I might grab the back of my neck and collapse."

The business failure completely changed her investing habits. Lee Soo-kyung said, "I decided not to invest big anymore. I start everything small, and I set a rule to keep it within 10 million won at most."

anjee85@sportschosun.com