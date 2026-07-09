"My Mom Would Faint If She Knew": KwakTube Surprised as His Son Fell Asleep on a 100-Day Celebration Table ('Superman Is Back')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Travel YouTuber KwakTube was taken aback when his son fell asleep on the 100-day celebration table.

On the 9th, KBS released a preview for "I've Never Seen a Baby Fall Asleep on a 100-Day Celebration Table. Tae-san, the Unicorn Baby, Turns 100 Days" from "Superman Is Back."

In the video, KwakTube turned on a vacuum cleaner to tidy up, but Tae-san did not budge despite the loud noise and was fast asleep, surprising viewers. His easygoing nature, unfazed by the noise, naturally brought smiles.

Now 100 days old, Tae-san also showed how much he has grown. He wriggled around, managed to roll over on his own, and drew attention by breaking into a bright smile just from hearing his father's voice.

KwakTube also shared his disappointment, saying that his son's growth seems especially fast. He recently returned from Mexico to cheer for the North and Central America World Cup, and said, "When I come back from a trip, Tae-san has grown. It's so disappointing to miss those moments as he grows up."

He added, "I really wanted to hold Tae-san's 100-day celebration, so I gave up the Mexico match and came back to Korea for a short while," showing his deep affection for his son.

KwakTube carefully prepared the 100-day celebration table, but as soon as it was finished, Tae-san, the star of the day, could not fight off sleep and fell asleep right on top of it, drawing laughter.

After filming the scene, KwakTube joked, "My mom would faint if she knew," making people laugh.

Meanwhile, KwakTube held a private wedding ceremony with his wife, a civil servant five years his junior, at a hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on October 11 last year. Then, on March 24, he personally announced the birth of his son, saying, "I became a father on a warm spring day," and received many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com