"I Can't Believe She Weighs 38kg"... Sandara Park Shows Off Unexpected Curves in a Yellow Dress

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Sandara Park showed off her ultra-slim 38kg figure and her ageless looks.

On the 9th, Sandara Park posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "Reprism era."

The photos show Sandara Park getting ready in a waiting room before going on stage. She recently released her new single album, "REPRISM."

Sandara Park was seen taking Polaroid photos and signing them as gifts for fans. Her lean, toned figure drew attention.

She wore a yellow knit dress that highlighted her slim waist and long, slender legs. Despite her thin frame, she drew admiration with her curvy silhouette.

Sandara Park previously made headlines after revealing on the YouTube channel "Zip Daesung" that she weighs between "37 and 38kg." These new photos once again proved just how incredibly slim she is, capturing fans' attention.

She also shared a photo of herself practicing vocals in a blue ball cap and casual clothes. With a natural charm that contrasted with her glamorous stage outfits, she drew attention for her youthful looks that are hard to believe at 42.

Meanwhile, Sandara Park is preparing a new chapter for "REPRISM" in Japan. Starting with the single "REPRISM," she plans to gradually expand her activities with local work in Japan, a band live project, preparations for a follow-up mini album, and local promotions.

anjee85@sportschosun.com