[SC Field Report] "Beat Japan and Taiwan, then Gocheok Sky Dome" ... 'Baseball Queen 2' and Choo Shin-soo's confident no-drama all-in-one team (roundup)

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] A hotter and fiercer battle of the queens is about to begin.

A press conference for Channel A's 'Baseball Queen 2' was held on the afternoon of the 9th at Draft128 in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul.

'Queen of Baseball' is a sports variety show that follows the dazzling growth of the Black Queens, the country's 50th women's baseball team, formed by sports legends. In Season 1, under the meticulous guidance of manager Choo Shin-soo and coaches Lee Dae-hyung and Yoon Seok-min, a host of new aces emerged and shook up the women's baseball scene, including pitcher Jang Soo-young, batter Song Ah, and Ontani Kim On-a. The team won overwhelming support from its fandom, the Blackies.

Choo said, "We are back as a stronger and more solid team than in Season 1. From a manager's perspective, I am very excited and happy to welcome Season 2." Captain Kim On-a added, "We prepared for Season 2 with everything we had. We will do our best to show a different side of ourselves." Ayaka said, "I was disappointed last season because I was sick and couldn't perform well. In Season 2, I will take better care of my body and work hard." Song Ah stated, "I will do my best to show good results as a former tennis player turned baseball player." Joo Su-jin said, "I will work hard to help us reach a .600 winning percentage so we can continue into Season 3."

Park Ha-yan, known as the defensive fairy, said, "We prepared hard to show better play and much more growth than in Season 1." Pitcher Jang Soo-young noted, "I first picked up baseball in Season 1. I was disappointed that we lost the final game, but now that we are facing an even stronger team in Season 2, I will work hard to reach a .600 winning percentage so we can make Season 3 happen." Producer Shin Jai-ho said, "We are back as a far stronger and more destructive team than in Season 1." Writer Kang Suk-kyung added, "The players have grown so much. I am confident it will be entertaining."

Season 2 has become even harsher. In Season 1, three losses meant a player could be cut from the team. In Season 2, failure to reach a .600 winning percentage means the team will be disbanded. The scale has also expanded to an international level, with matches against women's amateur baseball teams from Japan and Taiwan.

Producer Shin explained, "The biggest difference from Season 1 is skill. After the final game, Choo Shin-soo's comment that 'sports hurt when you lose' stayed with me strongly. For Season 2, we brought in skilled players with the idea of building the strongest team that never loses, and the existing players also worked very hard. Many of them train five days a week, and even that is not enough, so they secretly go to the center as well. They spend seven to eight hours a day on baseball. Since Season 1, we have moved far beyond the realm of entertainment. The managers, coaches, and players are always sincere. Even when Choo goes to the United States, the players appear in his dreams."

Writer Kang said, "Since 308 players from 47 sports applied for the Season 2 tryouts, you can look forward to it. The players are optimized for international competition. Many are medalists, and because they were even more fiercely competitive against foreign players, I think we can show a much more impressive side. Unlike other programs, we cheer together and feel the sadness together. 'Queen of Baseball' is not just sports, entertainment, or documentary, so we thought hard about how to build the story. But the players gave us the answer. We are preparing storytelling that can show practice, failure, frustration, and success."

Kim On-a emphasized, "As the newly joined players quickly blended into the team, our teamwork became stronger. The color we can show this season is 'one team.' In Season 1, I was seen as a captain who cracked the whip, but in Season 2, the players are helping the captain a lot, almost like a group training session, and I am grateful for that."

Choo said, "Baseball is a difficult sport if you only have technique without understanding. For Season 2, we selected players who understand baseball better than those in Season 1. Because this is an international competition, nothing changes in that sense. In international play, you are competing under the name of Korea, so winning is only natural. The players also know better than anyone what mindset they need. I am not the one actually playing, so I know the players cannot follow me exactly as if they were my own heart, which is why I am honestly more nervous and tense than I was during my playing days. It was hard to make cold judgments. I even regretted some things after games. As a manager, I think more and feel more pressure than I did as a player."

He continued, "I have played baseball for 34 years, but it is still difficult until the moment I retire. The better you get, the harder it becomes. Because this is women's baseball, there are honestly many things that cannot be calculated. Even if you are leading by 10 runs, you can give up 10 runs in the next inning. That is what women's baseball feels like. That is why I think women's baseball is even more fun. Since this is my first time as a manager, I made many mistakes and misjudgments. That is why in Season 2, I am discussing things more with the coaching staff."

Jang Soo-young said, "We finished last season with a .500 winning percentage. Losing the final game left us with regret. Since we are starting Season 2 with the burden of a .600 target, we are preparing with even more sincerity. All the players are cheering together because they want to win. I will do my best to win." Park Ha-yan added, "I had many regrets in Season 1. As I learned more about baseball and grew, I found my batting rhythm at the end, but that also left me with regret. During the off-season, I filled that regret with endless practice. I will show you an all-rounder who flies around in right field."

Ayaka, who suffered a shoulder injury last season, said, "I had a lot of regrets, so I trained a lot as a pitcher this season. My body feels good now." Joo Su-jin, who injured a finger, added, "I was not fully recovered, so while preparing for Season 2, I focused on strengthening exercises and also took care of postpartum recovery that I had not been able to do before. Baseball has helped me lose weight, and I am also relieving parenting stress at the batting cage."

Among the players drawing the most attention were Song Ah as the most anticipated player and Lee Soo-hyun as the one to watch.

Producer Shin said, "She already showed tremendous offensive power in Season 1, and this season you can also look forward to her as a pitcher. Whenever she has a spare moment, she sends videos of her pitching balance and form to Coach Yoon and practices." Choo added, "Compared with what she had in Season 1, Lee Soo-hyun did not quite cross the line. In Season 2, I wanted to help her develop for sure and become a player who can always be included in the lineup. I liked her passion for starting baseball from the basics, so I wanted to support her."

'Baseball Queen 2' premieres at 10 p.m. on the 9th.

Producer Shin said, "We are in close communication with the Korea Women's Baseball Federation. I am grateful that so many women have shown interest, to the point that the president said 'Queen of Baseball' has led to a rise in new players. I think public attention is the most important way to contribute to women's baseball. Many people did not even know women's baseball existed, so I hope the program sparks greater interest in the players, and our goal is to play at Gocheok Sky Dome." Writer Kang added, "So many people have enjoyed it that I hope the games can continue forever. The players practice every day for months, but we can only stage games according to the broadcast schedule. I hope the program succeeds so the players get more chances to compete. Going further, I hope the day comes when Channel A hosts a women's baseball league and every game is broadcast."

Choo said, "I am taking 'Queen of Baseball' very seriously. I have played baseball for a long time, but I did not even know women's baseball existed. KBO League attendance has surpassed 10 million, and most of the spectators are women. Because they love baseball, our players are pushing through pain and working hard to deliver the message that women can wear a baseball uniform and play the game. I carry that pride very heavily. I hope viewers will watch with that in mind. There may be parts of the games that you do not like, but I hope you will understand that the players are truly sincere."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com