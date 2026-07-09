'Remarriage' Class 22 Ok-soon, Unfairly Accused of 'Popularity' Prejudice: "Given Up Even Civil Servant Pension to Go All In"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Ok-soon from the 22nd season of 'I Am Solo' shared her honest thoughts on being viewed as a "market peddler" and revealed the reason she chose the path of an influencer, even giving up her civil servant pension.

On the 8th, a video titled "Things Revealed After 2 Years | #MaritalFight #Procedures #PlasticSurgery #MarketPeddler #Parenting #Assets" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Pure Milk'. In the video, Ok-soon and Kyung-soo from the 22nd season took the time to answer questions submitted in advance by subscribers. When asked if she appeared on the show because of a group purchase, Ok-soon smiled and said, "My nickname is 'Ok-pal-i'," before giving an honest answer.

She explained that she did not have many followers at the time of the broadcast, stating, "My follower count wasn't high even during the broadcast. It was around 20,000 to 30,000. It only grew after the broadcast ended.

" She continued, "When things reached that point, I felt it was time to try a new career," and confessed, "I debated whether to continue working hard at my current job or try working as an influencer. " Ok-soon also revealed the reason she chose group buying work. She said, "I talked a lot with my brother because I thought doing this job would give me freedom of residence and increase my chances of getting married," adding, "Considering the monthly income at the time, it was right for me to quit my job rather than my brother.

" She also recalled that time, saying, "Also, I used to work so much overtime that I would have to pick up my child at 9 PM," and "I submitted my resignation because I thought the opportunity to finally take good care of my child had arrived. " She said that after starting group buying, it suited her aptitude well. "It was so much fun when I started working," she said.

"Many people cheered me on and told me I was doing well, so I worked harder, and the results were good. " She then shared her thoughts on the view that group buying is merely a sales activity. He explained, "People keep calling me a 'salesperson,' but now it is my profession.

I agonize over how to satisfy both consumers and companies, and I hold many meetings. The sense of accomplishment when I successfully close a deal for a product that had been repeatedly rejected is immense.

" He added, "Some people say it looks better to do this as a side job, but if I did that, I wouldn't be able to do this group buying work properly. I decided I had to stake everything on it.

" In particular, he emphasized, "Originally, I could have received a civil servant pension if I had stayed for just one and a half more years, but I gave that up and left. It was a huge challenge for me.

Now, I have no choice but to love this work and work hard. " He further added, "I worked as a civil servant for about seven years, but I cut that career off in one fell swoop.

I am truly putting my life on the line for this group buying. We are working fiercely internally to provide the best benefits to consumers.

" Meanwhile, Ok-soon and Kyung-soo from the 22nd cohort met while appearing on the SBS PLUS and ENA show 'I Am Solo' (Divorced Singles Special) and have since become a couple. Their relationship has progressed.

The two became legally married after registering their marriage last May, and with Ok-soon raising a son and Gyeong-su raising a daughter, they have formed a family of four. Ok-soon, a former administrative civil servant, is currently active as an influencer after resigning, and it is reported that she established a company and took on the role of CEO after moving to Busan.

Gyeong-su also resigned from his previous job to support Ok-soon. jyn2011@sportschosun.com