Jung Jae-hyung Welcomes a Son Eight Months After Marriage, Says the Baby Arrived Earlier Than Expected and Donates 10 Million Won to Premature Infants [Official] (Full Text)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Jung Jae-hyung, who is active on the popular YouTube channel Psick University, has become a father. He shared the joy of welcoming a son and also announced a donation for newborns, drawing warm responses.

On the 9th, Jung Jae-hyung announced the birth himself on social media, writing, "Everyone, my son Dal-kong was born healthy yesterday at 3.25 kg!"

In the photo released with the post, Jung Jae-hyung is seen holding his newborn son in his arms. His bright smile as he looked at the baby conveyed both overwhelming emotion and happiness.

Jung Jae-hyung said, "Dal-kong actually came into the world earlier than expected," adding, "I was very worried that something might be wrong with the baby, who had to arrive so suddenly, but thankfully Dal-kong was born healthy. I cannot be more grateful."

He also shared news of a donation, saying, "I learned that there are babies like Dal-kong who are born early and need help, so I wanted to send my warm support in Dal-kong's name." His decision to turn the joy of new life into a meaningful act of giving added to the heartwarming moment.

He added, "I hope warmth reaches every new life in this world," expressing his sincere wish for the health and happiness of all children.

Finally, Jung Jae-hyung brought a smile with his trademark humor as he told his son, "Men are said to cry three times in their lives, and today is the first of those times, so you can cry as much as you want."

He also wrote, "I asked if he could strike the same pose he had in his mother's womb just once more, and he gladly did it after taking off his swaddle. I am truly grateful," sharing the emotion of a first-time father.

Meanwhile, Jung Jae-hyung debuted in 2014 as a comedian in the 29th KBS open recruitment class. He later gained wide popularity through the YouTube channel Psick University with Kim Min-soo and Lee Yong-ju. In November last year, he married a non-celebrity woman nine years his junior, and about eight months later, he welcomed a son.

The following is the full text of Jung Jae-hyung's social media post.

One hour into life, little potato Dal-kong.

Dal-kong actually came into the world earlier than expected.

I was very worried that something might be wrong with the baby, who had to arrive so suddenly.

Thankfully, Dal-kong was born healthy, and I cannot be more grateful.

But I learned that there are babies like Dal-kong who are born early and need help, so I am sending my warm support in Dal-kong's name.

I hope warmth reaches every new life in this world.

I tell Dal-kong that men cry three times after being born.

Today is the first of those times, so he can cry as much as he wants.

I asked if he could strike the same pose he had in his mother's womb just once more.

He gladly did it after taking off his swaddle. Thank you so much.