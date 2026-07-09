Lee Jung-hyun Throws a Luxury Birthday Party for Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Seo-ah, Surprising Her Doctor Husband's Violin Performance (Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Lee Jung-hyun and her husband are throwing a birthday party for their daughter Seo-ah on "Fun-Staurant."

In the episode of KBS 2TV's "Fun-Staurant" airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, Lee Jung-hyun, the all-round star, prepares a special day for her daughter Seo-ah, who is celebrating her fifth birthday. During the process, Lee Jung-hyun and her husband even take on a surprising cosplay challenge. But for some reason, Seo-ah reportedly burst into tears during the party, raising curiosity about the upcoming broadcast.

In the VCR segment revealed that day, Lee Jung-hyun told her husband, "It's Seo-ah's birthday, so I want to grant her wish," as she prepared something special. A moment later, the door opened and Lee Jung-hyun and her husband appeared. Lee Jung-hyun was dressed as Snow White, while her husband transformed into the "Lion Boys," Seo-ah's favorite. Seo-ah burst into a wide smile and clapped with delight when she saw them.

Not only mom and dad, but Seo-ah and Seo Woo also transformed perfectly into Snow White. That was not the end of it. Lee Jung-hyun's father-in-law and mother-in-law, who came to celebrate their granddaughter's birthday, also joined the cosplay. The Lee family, transformed into a "princess family" at Seo-ah's request, will be shown on "Fun-Staurant."

The birthday party also featured a surprise violin performance by Lee Jung-hyun's husband, who is a doctor. Seo-ah recently started learning the violin, and her husband, who studied the instrument for 10 years, revealed his long-hidden skills. His unexpected song choice especially stunned the family. What piece did he prepare for the special performance?

It was a lavish birthday party, complete with her father's special performance. Still, the birthday girl Seo-ah reportedly ended up in tears, drawing even more curiosity. Why did she cry so hard at a party where everything seemed to come true like a wish? Viewers can catch Seo-ah's chaotic and adorable birthday party on KBS 2TV's "Fun-Staurant" at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.