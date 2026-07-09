Brown (VROWN) Declares a 'Junk Pop' Era, Sets Out on the 15th with 'Itsy Bitzy'

Photo provided by HOLO

[Sportschosun Jung Bit] Solo artist Brown (VROWN) is launching his first single, "Itsy Bitzy," and beginning his official activities.

On the 8th, Brown released the music video teaser for his debut single, "Itsy Bitzy," through the official YouTube channel and social media accounts. The video highlights stylish direction and striking visuals, building anticipation for his official debut while showcasing Brown's unique musical world and identity.

"Itsy Bitzy" is the first single to open Brown's musical world. The work organically combines music, visuals, and character-driven storytelling. Even the teaser released ahead of the full launch hints at a high level of completion and is drawing attention from global music fans.

In this single, Brown embraces a freer sensibility and energy rather than a rigid formula. Over a rich soundscape, he carries the narrative with steady vocals, delivering a powerful sense of immersion through production that moves across soul, hip-hop, electronic, and pop.

In particular, "Itsy Bitzy" marks the starting point of Brown's original universe, "Zungk," which he will continue to expand. Moving beyond the conventional meaning of discarded things, the track captures the vitality born from collision and imbalance through music. Brown combines that concept with soul, hip-hop, electronic, and pop sounds to present his own musical style, "Zungk Pop."

Brown is the first artist project introduced by the creative house HOLO. HOLO is a Seoul-based creative house that plans and produces artist IP built on music and video, expanding music, visuals, and storytelling into a single universe.

Previously, HOLO was recognized for its creative capabilities when its "Night On Earth" project with the art space Futura Seoul was named a finalist in the entertainment category at the Creative Review Awards, a UK design content awards ceremony.

Brown's first single, "Itsy Bitzy," will be released at noon on the 15th through major music streaming platforms.

Photo provided by HOLO

Jung Bit, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com