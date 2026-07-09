Jo Hye-ryun, After Losing 9 kg, Reaches a Size 44 and Reveals Top 5% InBody Results

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun drew admiration after revealing that, even in her 50s, she has been recognized as being in the top 5% for health, thanks to her strict diet management and steady exercise routine.

On the 8th, a video titled "Shocking Health Condition of Size 44 Jo Hye-ryun | Oriental Clinic InBody Results, Jo Hye-ryun Diet" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Jo Hye-ryun: Jo Hye-ryun."

That day, Jo Hye-ryun candidly shared the secret behind maintaining her current health and figure. She said, "I eat well, too. In between meals, I snack on carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and apples," introducing her healthy habit of choosing vegetables and fruit instead of junk food.

She then added, "I don't eat snacks, and I don't drink or smoke. I quit smoking 10 years ago," drawing attention. By staying away from alcohol and cigarettes and consistently managing her diet, she showed a remarkable level of self-discipline.

Exercise was also part of her routine. Jo Hye-ryun revealed, "I do squats, lunges, and planks, and if I still have time, I jog in place." She emphasized that the key to staying healthy is not a special trick, but consistently repeating basic exercises.

She then went straight into an InBody test. The results showed a weight of 54.9 kg, skeletal muscle mass of 22.4 kg, body fat mass of 13.9 kg, and a body fat percentage of 25.3%.

After reviewing the results, the doctor praised her, saying, "Your muscle mass is fine right now, too. You're managing yourself very well."

He continued, "Everything is within the normal range now, and it says you only need to lose about 1.6 kg," adding, "At this level, you're really doing a great job with exercise."

The doctor also asked, "Women who take a lot of care of themselves tend to exercise more. You're just enjoying exercise now, aren't you?" Jo Hye-ryun replied, "That's right. But I don't really have anyone to show my body to anyway, except my husband. Even he barely pays attention to me now," making everyone laugh with her trademark wit.

Her health condition was also confirmed by the numbers. As the producer watching on exclaimed, "This is the first time I've seen everything in the standard range," the doctor said, "There aren't many people like this. I can give her a top 5% rating," surprising everyone.

Earlier, Jo Hye-ryun had drawn attention by revealing that she managed her weight to appear on stage in the play Educating Rita. She said she successfully dropped from 61 kg to the 52 kg range in four months by cutting out flour and following a diet centered on vegetables, brown rice, and meat. She also shared her own management method, which included exercising whenever possible and getting more than seven hours of sleep a day.

Meanwhile, Jo Hye-ryun married in 1998 and had a son, Woojoo Kim, and a daughter, Yuna. She divorced in 2012 and remarried in 2014.