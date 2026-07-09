"Maybe There’s a Reason He’s Still Single"... 46-Year-Old Jun Hyun-moo Left Flustered by KwakTube’s Blunt Comment on 'Jun Hyun-moo Plan 4'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] "There was a reason he was still single." KwakTube landed a sharp jab straight at Jun Hyun-moo.

On the 9th, Channel S released a teaser for 'Jun Hyun-moo Plan 4' titled, "Her nickname is Princess♥ Why did Chef Park Eun-young, the Queen of Meatballs, decide to get married?!"

In the video, Park Eun-young showed her affection when asked to brag about her husband, who was said to resemble Ha Seok-jin. She said, "He is very affectionate and attentive, and he takes great care of me."

She then recalled what led her to decide to get married. "I was on the subway heading home, and I was holding onto the handrail. My bag was hanging on my arm, and my husband said, 'I'll hold it for you,'" she said. "Even when I told him it was fine, he kept supporting the bag." She added that she had been on the subway for about 30 to 40 minutes, and he held the bag the entire time. She said she had expected him to stop halfway, but that small act of consideration left a deep impression on her.

After hearing that, Jun Hyun-moo asked in surprise, "Was the bag heavy? If it wasn't, wasn't that a bit over the top?" Park Eun-young laughed and replied, "He thought it would be heavy."

At that point, KwakTube joked without hesitation, "Maybe there’s a reason he’s still single," drawing laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo also made people laugh when he said, "I’m the type who is considerate too, but carrying such a small bag like that might have been a bit of a show-off move."

Park Eun-young then stressed that it was genuine care, saying, "It would be hard to call that showing off when he did it for 40 minutes." KwakTube added, "If it were just for show, he would have done it for about 10 minutes, asked, 'Are you really okay?' and then stopped."

Park Eun-young said that moment was decisive and explained that it was the biggest reason she chose to marry him. Jun Hyun-moo was surprised, saying, "Really? That was such a trivial moment," while KwakTube commented, "I guess marriage is decided by simple moments."

Park Eun-young also revealed behind-the-scenes details of the proposal. "After work, I went to my husband's house, and he had prepared flowers and music," she said. "I asked, 'Those flowers look expensive. How much were they?' The flowers were especially pretty." Her down-to-earth reaction to such a romantic moment also brought a different kind of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com