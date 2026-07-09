"If She Had Taken After Her Mother, She Would Have Been So Beautiful"... Jin Tae-hyun's Longing for His Daughter Who Passed Away Three Years Ago

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Jin Tae-hyun was moved to tears as he looked at old photos of his wife, Park Si-eun, and was reminded of their daughter, whom they lost before birth.

On the 9th, Jin Tae-hyun posted a photo on his social media account along with the message, "Hello, this is Jin Tae-hyun. It's raining, but I hope you're at peace. While organizing photos today, I realized my wife looks exactly the same now as she did back then. She's so beautiful."

The photo showed Park Si-eun during her appearance in the past drama "School." Her youthful face, unchanged innocent beauty, and clear features drew attention.

Seeing his beautiful wife, Jin Tae-hyun thought of their daughter, who had gone to heaven. He said, "Sometimes I think that if our daughter had been born and grown up well, she would have been as beautiful as her mother. I guess I will always have to imagine that while looking at this photo." He added, "With gratitude, I will do my best in the life I have been given now and live happily with my wife," expressing his determination to stay faithful to the present despite his pain.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun married in 2015. In 2022, they overcame two miscarriages and shared the news of a pregnancy, drawing congratulations. However, they suffered the pain of losing the baby just 20 days before delivery. The couple adopted a college-aged daughter in 2019, and last year they welcomed two foster daughters into their family.

anjee85@sportschosun.com