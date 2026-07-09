Lee Chun-soo and Shim Haeun’s “Top 10%” Gifted Daughter Tours UC Berkeley... Impressive Credentials

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Shim Haeun, the wife of former national soccer player Lee Chun-soo, shared an update on their eldest daughter Joo-eun’s college tour in the United States.

On the 9th, Shim posted photos on her social media along with the message, "It’s a little, or rather very, cold in Berkeley. If you’re visiting, please make sure to bring a light padded jacket."

The photos show Joo-eun touring the campus of the prestigious University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) in the United States. She drew attention with her intelligent and mature presence.

Earlier, Lee Chun-soo and Shim Haeun had proudly revealed that Joo-eun received perfect scores of 5 on both the AP Calculus and AP Economics exams.

Joo-eun, who attends ICS International School with annual tuition of about 40 million won, was also named an outstanding student last year after posting excellent grades. She was accepted into Johns Hopkins University’s gifted education program, the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). CTY is known as one of the leading gifted education programs in the United States, and only students in the top 10% are reportedly given the chance to take the exam.

Meanwhile, Lee Chun-soo married model Shim Haeun in 2012. The couple welcomed their daughter Joo-eun in 2013 and twins Tae-gang and Joo-yul in 2020.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com