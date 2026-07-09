Phoenix Park to Enhance Summer Dining Experience with "Hanwoo Moonlight Feast" Dinner Buffet

Phoenix Park is expanding its summer dining offerings. It will introduce the "Hanwoo Moonlight Feast" dinner buffet, featuring a variety of dishes made with Korean beef.

According to Phoenix Park on the 9th, the Hanwoo Moonlight Feast dinner buffet will run daily from July 10 to August 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The menu has been revamped from the "Hanwoo Moonlight Feast" first introduced last fall. The new dinner buffet broadens the selection beyond the previous grilled-beef focus, offering Korean, Chinese, and Western dishes made with Hanwoo. Items include grilled Hanwoo sirloin, Hanwoo bulgogi, Hanwoo yukhoe, and Hanwoo yukgaejang. It also features noodle dishes and pasta made with Hanwoo, such as Hanwoo jajangmyeon and Hanwoo jjamppong. The buffet will also include menu items using ingredients from Pyeongchang County, Gangwon Province. At the bibimbap station, it will serve local mountain greens from Pyeongchang, including gondre, gomchwi, bangpungnamul, nunge-seungrma, and usan-namul.

For families, one child can dine free with the purchase of one adult meal, and draft beer will be offered unlimited. The regular price is 105,000 won per adult, while the promotional price is 93,000 won. Phoenix Park is also offering a summer package through its official website that combines a room stay with the "Hanwoo Moonlight Feast." The package includes one night in a room, the dinner buffet for two adults, admission tickets to Blue Canyon, a Lieto Americano, and a random key ring. The two-adult dinner buffet benefit also includes one free child per adult, allowing up to two children to join.

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com