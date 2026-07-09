Young-gi Hong Says She Dated 10 Boys at Once in Middle School... Gave Her Husband a Mercedes-Benz

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Influencer Young-gi Hong, who rose to fame on "Ulzzang Generation," candidly opened up about her dating life in middle school and showed off her unfiltered wit.

On the YouTube channel "No Back Tak Jaehoon," which was released on the 8th, broadcaster Young-gi Hong appeared as a guest and spoke frankly.

That day, when she was told, "I heard you weren't dating two people at once in middle school, but 10," Hong laughed and admitted it. She recalled, "Back then, I used to go around Lotte World and ride motorcycles."

When asked, "If it was 10 people, you couldn't even meet them all in a week, right?" Hong drew attention by replying, "I had one boyfriend who picked me up when I went to school and another who picked me up after school."

However, Hong said that her current husband was not among those boyfriends at the time. She added, "My husband now rides a Mercedes-Benz, not a motorcycle. I gave him the Mercedes-Benz I used to drive," drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Hong first became known through Comedy TV's "Ulzzang Generation" in 2009 and now runs an online shopping mall. In particular, she recently revealed a screen showing that she recorded about 160 million won in sales in just 10 minutes in February, followed by a daily record of 420 million won, proving her status as a successful CEO.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com