Lee So-ra Reveals Why She Lived in Seclusion for 6 Years: "I Weighed Up to 100 Kilograms. It Was Truly Horrific" (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee Reporter] Singer Lee So-ra will open up for the first time about the difficult period she went through after her health deteriorated.

On the 9th, tvN uploaded a preview video titled, "The story of singer Lee So-ra, who returned after seven years, overcoming pain." The episode will air today at 8:45 p.m. on the 15th.

The released video shows Lee So-ra, who returned with a new song for the first time in about seven years, speaking candidly about what she has been up to and the stories behind her hiatus.

During the show, Yoo Jae-suk carefully asked Lee So-ra, "Were you staying at home all the time?" Lee So-ra then began by saying, "I was sick."

She went on to recall that time, saying, "I weighed around 90 to 100 kilograms. My blood pressure was so high that I could not breathe or sleep. It was awful." Her unexpected confession, from a singer long known for her outstanding vocals on stage, added to the sense of concern.

Earlier, Lee So-ra had also revealed in a YouTube video on Sung Si-kyung's channel, released on the 7th, that health issues had led to a significant loss of weight.

When Sung Si-kyung said, "You lost a lot of weight," Lee So-ra surprised viewers by replying, "I lost several dozen kilograms."

She explained that she had been losing weight for more than a year since early 2025, adding that illness had caused the dramatic change.

She also said, "My voice is not especially better," and added honestly, "I wanted to sing better today, but I think it may be hard to sing with the same focus as before from now on. I do not have the same energy I used to." Her candid remarks raised fans' concerns.

Meanwhile, since her debut in 1993, Lee So-ra has been loved as one of South Korea's leading female vocalists, releasing numerous hits including "I'm Happy," "Proposal," "Please," and "The Wind Blows."

Her latest song, "I’ll Forget Your Face," is her first new release in about seven years, excluding OSTs, since 2019's "Request Song." Attention is now focused on what honest stories Lee So-ra will share as she appears before the public again after a long hiatus.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com