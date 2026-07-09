Ji Ye-eun Reveals Why She Went Public With Vata: "I’m Careful Enough to Date Casually for Two Months, and When I Love, I Go All In" (Okiki)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Ji Ye-eun opened up about her honest dating style and revealed her own approach to love.

On the 8th, the YouTube channel "Okiki YK" released a video titled "The Difference in Dating Pace Between Men and Women | Anyway, We Came to Talk." The video showed Gabi and Ji Ye-eun inviting Kwon Ddoddo and Kim Juchan to discuss different dating styles and ways of expressing affection between men and women.

During the conversation about the difference in men’s and women’s affection curves, Ji Ye-eun candidly shared her own views on dating.

She explained, "I think I start at 80. I don’t give 100 right away. I start at 80 and gradually go up," adding, "I think I hold something back because I’m afraid I might get hurt."

Rather than pouring out all her feelings from the start, she said she tends to regulate her emotions to protect herself. But once she opens her heart, she said she loves with complete sincerity.

She also compared a crush to "an airplane," saying, "It takes some time before takeoff, but once it starts, it keeps going," and confidently added, "Once I start, I go all in."

Ji Ye-eun also shared her honest thoughts on how long the dating phase should last. "It took me about one or two months," she said. "I want to talk more and be careful. At first, I’m too shy to show my feelings. I’m kind of a cool girl," she joked, drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun confirmed her relationship with choreographer Vata in April. The two, both born in 1994, were reportedly church friends before their relationship developed into romance.