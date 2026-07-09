"Choo Sung-hoon♥" Yano Shiho is taken aback by daughter Choo Sarang's puberty... "Her emotions changed every day" ('Pyeonstorang')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Model Yano Shiho is surprised by her daughter Sarang's puberty.

On the 9th episode of KBS2's "New Release Pyeonstorang" (hereinafter "Pyeonstorang"), the daily life of Yano Shiho, a beloved foreign daughter-in-law of Korea, will be revealed with her daughter Sarang. Sarang, who was once adored nationwide as the country's beloved baby Choo-bli, has now grown into a 14-year-old girl. The show is expected to highlight Yano Shiho's efforts to understand her daughter's changing emotions.

In the VCR segment aired that day, Yano Shiho calls Sarang, who is coming to Korea. She is startled by Sarang's unusually blunt tone. Sarang calls back a little later and says, "Mom, please don't do that." After the call, Yano Shiho says, "Choo Sang is going through menopause, and Sarang is in puberty. It's hard," and "Sarang's puberty is scary," expressing the feelings of a parent raising a child in adolescence.

Yano Shiho then heads to the airport to pick up Sarang. Unlike her mother, who warmly welcomes her, Sarang bursts into tears as soon as she sees her mother's face. Yano Shiho was also left flustered by Sarang's sudden tears. She says, "Sarang's emotions change every day these days. She cries, gets angry, feels good, then feels bad..."

A little later, Sarang's interview is shown in the VCR. The 14-year-old girl explains why she burst into tears as soon as she saw her mother. Only then does Yano Shiho learn what her daughter was really feeling, and she is left stunned. Why did Sarang cry?

But the next day, Sarang is seen in such a cheerful mood that it is hard to believe she cried the day before, drawing attention. Sarang's puberty, swinging between clear skies and clouds, and Yano Shiho's way of dealing with her teenage daughter will be revealed in the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, KBS2's "Pyeonstorang" airs at 8:30 p.m. on the 9th.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com