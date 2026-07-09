Hong Jin-kyung Shows Off Her Cute 'Acting Pride' in Front of Namkoong Min... "I'm Park Ji-eun's Muse" ('Problem Child in House')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Hong Jin-kyung from "Problem Child in House" will show off her acting pride in front of "the god of acting," Namkoong Min.

In episode 320 of KBS2's "Problem Child in House," airing on the 10th, the close-knit "Attic Team" — Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae — will welcome Namkoong Min, known as the "man of a thousand faces," as a guest and deliver relaxed, cheerful laughter.

Among them, Hong Jin-kyung, who has acted in numerous hit dramas such as "My Love from the Star" and "The Legend of the Blue Sea," goes all out to find common ground with Namkoong Min, drawing laughs. Hong tells Namkoong Min, "I'm an actress too. I work as something like Park Ji-eun's muse," and then adds, "If you take on a character similar to your real self, doesn't acting become easier? The character I played then was a beggar, so it felt very natural and fit perfectly," as she lays out her own acting philosophy and makes everyone laugh.

That same day, Hong Jin-kyung also volunteers to be Namkoong Min's acting partner. After Namkoong Min says, "When you're working, you need a professional mindset. I get angry when I see people cutting corners or doing things half-heartedly on set," Hong jumps in and says, "I'll try playing a rude junior colleague," and leads an impromptu role-play. Watching Hong Jin-kyung's method acting up close, Namkoong Min cries out, "I've never seen even one junior this disrespectful," causing a burst of laughter with his apparent culture shock.

Namkoong Min also ends up collecting the nickname "Namkoong Old-Timer" amid the "Attic Team's" teasing. When Namkoong Min says, "These days, even the directors on set are younger than me. Young people now are different from how we were back then," Kim Jong-kook gives him a suspicious look and says, "You do show a bit of old-timer energy," while Yang Se-chan jokes, "Mr. Namkoong Old-Timer." Hong Jin-kyung, once again fully immersed in the acting world, then offers a fierce tip of her own, saying, "You should grab rude juniors by the collar once," prompting Namkoong Min to freeze in shock and sending the set into laughter. As Hong Jin-kyung and Namkoong Min build a strong sense of camaraderie as fellow actors, anticipation is rising for the main broadcast of "Problem Child in House," which is expected to deliver cheerful laughter through their chemistry.

Meanwhile, episode 320 of KBS2's "Problem Child in House" airs on the 10th at 10:20 p.m.

An So-yoon, Sportschosun