Kim Jang-hoon, 63, Still Unlicensed: "I Don't Want to Cause Controversy, So I'll Buy My Girlfriend a 100 Million Won Car"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer Kim Jang-hoon showed off his trademark wit as he candidly explained why he has never gotten a driver's license.

On the 8th, a video titled "I always do my best when I fight, no matter who my opponent is. Even if it's an elementary school student" was uploaded to the YouTube channel VIVO TV. That day, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook spoke with Kim Jang-hoon by phone and continued their no-holds-barred conversation.

Song Eun-i asked Kim Jang-hoon, "You don't have a license, right?" Kim Jang-hoon replied, "That's right. I don't have one," and joked, "But everyone thinks it was revoked," drawing laughter.

When asked why he never got a license, he calmly looked back on his past. "I dropped out of high school and left home, so I never imagined I would ever have a car," he said. "By the time I was in a position to own one, I was too busy and it was too much of a hassle."

He then sparked curiosity by saying that not having a license is, in a way, both his weakness and his strength. When Song Eun-i asked why it was a strength, Kim Jang-hoon said, "I'm free. I can't get into trouble over a car." He added with self-deprecating humor, "I've caused all kinds of problems, but at least I'm free when it comes to cars," sending the studio into laughter.

After hearing that, Kim Sook asked, "If you and your girlfriend went to Jeju Island together, would it be fine if she drove?" Kim Jang-hoon answered, "Yes. Isn't it enough if one of us can drive? That's why I don't get a license."

He went on to say, "I'll take the subway, and my girlfriend can just buy a nice car and enjoy it." Kim Sook then asked back, "Still, wouldn't you feel bad if your girlfriend had to drive every time?"

Kim Jang-hoon replied, "No. If she rode in a 100 million won car, she should be willing to put up with that much." He then added, "I'll buy her the car," surprising everyone. His signature blend of reality and joke once again added to the laughter.