'Born to Succeed' Evan Proves His Solo Power with GRAMMY Museum Performance in the U.S.

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Evan, formerly of ENHYPEN, has proven his strong global presence as a solo artist.

Evan will appear on August 14 local time in Los Angeles at the special program "Spotlight," held on the Ray Charles Rooftop Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum.

"Spotlight" is a performance interview series produced by the GRAMMY Museum. Notable artists, including Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, popular singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, and KATSEYE, the global group from HYBE and Geffen Records, have appeared on the show to present live performances and music talks.

At the event, Evan will deliver a special live performance of his digital single "Ride or Die," released last month, and share candid stories about the album-making process and his own musical world.

The GRAMMY Museum described Evan as "a versatile vocalist known for his trendy yet sweet tone" and said that he has built his own musical identity by expanding his artistic range through songwriting, composing, and producing, beyond his stage performances. It added that he poured his unique creative vision and deep emotion into the single.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com