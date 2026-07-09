Jang Sung-kyu Reveals He Had a Vasectomy, Then Goes on a 'Wild Party' in Japan... A Video That Would Surprise His Wife

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu drew attention after candidly talking about plans for a third child following his vasectomy.

On the 9th, KBS Joy's 'Kkiri Kkiri' released a preview video on its YouTube channel featuring three married men, including Jang Sung-kyu and Ko Young-bae, as they traveled to Osaka, Japan, under the concept of "married men seeking freedom."

In the video, Jang Sung-kyu, who is the father of two sons, asked Ko Young-bae about a third child and then said, "I had a vasectomy. If I reverse it within five years..." drawing attention as he revealed that he had undergone the procedure. Now in his first year after the vasectomy, he added to the curiosity with remarks that seemed to leave room for a third child. Ko Young-bae then shared his honest thoughts on family planning, saying, "So there won't be any babies in our house now," and revealing a meaningful inner thought.

Jang Sung-kyu also could not hide his excitement before the trip and made people laugh by saying, "I wonder if there are hunting bars overseas too," showing the unrestrained side of a free-spirited husband.

After arriving in Japan, he even struck up conversations with women who appeared to be sightseeing, then joined a wild night party, dancing and singing as he enjoyed his freedom. The candid side of the three men, briefly away from daily life and parenting, brought laughter to viewers.

'Kkiri Kkiri' is a customized travel reality show in which people who share even one common interest or trait go on special trips together. Each episode features cast members brought together by different commonalities, offering relatable conversations and lively chemistry for a fresh kind of entertainment.

anjee85@sportschosun.com