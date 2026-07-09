Jeon Young Rok Says He Was Unfairly Drug-Tested, Recounts Painful Past Story ('Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Jeon Young Rok, Korea's original multi-tainer, will open up about the time he was unfairly subjected to a drug test in the past.

On the 33rd episode of MBN's 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night,' which airs on Saturday the 11th, Jeon will share stories about the film "Dora-i," which he wrote and starred in during the height of his career in 1985. The film, which showcased Jeon as a multi-tainer active as a lyricist, composer, singer, and actor, turned him into an action-movie icon. It was also praised for bringing attention back to Chungmuro action films and went on to spawn three installments.

In particular, Jeon, who held a black belt in Tang Lang Quan and played the lead role himself, surprises everyone by admitting, "The director told me to use a stuntman, but I said I would do it myself." He then lightens the mood by joking, "There wasn't a stuntman my size, so I just did it myself."

Jeon also says that after the film "Dora-i," Yoo Hyun-sang suggested, "Let's do one heavy metal project with Baekdusan," and recalls his bold style transformation at the time, saying, "I wore ripped jeans and styled my hair like a skinhead." He adds, "I ended up being taken in and then released," and reveals the full story behind the unfair drug test, saying, "After the film 'Dora-i,' it felt like anything I did was viewed negatively."

Hyeeun Lee will also reveal why she suddenly quit singing and opened a clothing studio in 1981, when the 'Hyeeun Lee syndrome' was in full swing and dozens of hit songs followed after 'The Third Han River Bridge.' She says that when her longtime collaborators, including composer Gil Ok-yun and manager Kim Byung-sik, parted ways with her professionally, she lost her footing at a young age and gave up singing. However, she leaves everyone puzzled by admitting, "The clothing studio was a huge hit at the time. But I quit soon after." She adds that her final album, 'Monologue,' released when she decided to retire, became a hit, and then trails off while saying, "At the time, the studio also ran into a scammer who suggested we go into business together..." drawing laughter on set.

Meanwhile, as Kim Joo-ha listens to stories about the unfair lawsuits that Hyeeun Lee and Jeon Young Rok faced during their peak years, she surprises everyone by saying, "I was also once accused and reported by a woman when I used to go to the police station," adding, "The reason was that I had glared at her while doing the news." Kim then reveals the answer she gave to the police officer who asked her, "Why did you glare?" after she went in for questioning, leaving everyone in stitches. Viewers are now curious about what she actually said to the police.

Meanwhile, Hyeeun Lee, who is marking her 51st debut anniversary, is continuing her small-theater performances in Daehangno through August 2 this year, following last year as well. MBN's Issue-Maker Talk Show 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night' is a new-concept talk show that promises "day and night, calm and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com