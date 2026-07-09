Is That Really Sunmi? Her Dramatically Changed Visuals Draw Attention... New Song Concept Shows a Bold Transformation

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Singer Sunmi drew attention with a strikingly different look.

Sunmi unveiled concept photos for her new digital single "Forever July" on her official social networking service on the 8th and 9th. After the first set of photos captured a refreshing summer mood, the newly released images revealed a different atmosphere and hinted at her wide-ranging appeal.

In the second concept photo released first, Sunmi added a pure yet wistful mood with a setup that looked like summer rain was falling. A light blue umbrella and natural styling completed a scene that felt like a frame from a film.

In the following cut, rough torn denim and a carefree pose on the road caught the eye. The concept photos, which showed both innocence and a rebellious side, made viewers even more curious about the mood "Forever July" will deliver.

The third concept photo, released later, presented a mood that contrasted sharply with the previous concepts. A dark background, softly spreading light, and styling in light blue and pink came together to evoke a scene from a fantasy film. Even within the dreamy production that seemed to blur the line between fantasy and reality, Sunmi's commanding presence stood out and drew admiration.

Through the three rounds of concept photos, Sunmi proved her unmatched ability to embody contrasting moods within the summer theme. From an ordinary bright summer day to a dreamy night, she showed a wide range of charms and heightened anticipation for the new song.

Over the years, Sunmi has established herself as a true "concept master," consistently delivering original concepts and distinctive visuals that go beyond expectations and become major hits. Known for her ability to move freely across genres, styles, and moods while building her own identity, she is once again signaling a fresh transformation with "Forever July."

Meanwhile, Sunmi's new digital single "Forever July" will be released on various online music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 15th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com