Tears and a Sexy Dance Beside Her Husband’s Coffin... Debate Over a “Special Funeral” and “Incomprehensible” Reaction

Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video of a widow performing a sexy dance beside the coffin of her late husband has sparked controversy.

Some described it as a "special funeral that honors the deceased's life," while others said it "does not fit the solemnity of a funeral," prompting mixed reactions.

According to South American media outlets, including Grupo Marmol, a video recently surfaced from a funeral in Peru showing a wife dancing a twerking routine to reggaeton music in front of her husband's coffin.

The video shows mourners wearing T-shirts printed with the deceased's photo clapping along to the music, while some attendees hold microphones and rap. In particular, the widow was seen dancing beside the coffin while crying, and those around her cheered and applauded. Another woman later stepped forward and danced with her to see the deceased off.

The video spread quickly after a Peruvian performer posted it on his social networking service. He is known for presenting musical performances at funerals and memorial events.

In some parts of the country, funeral traditions continue to honor the deceased not only with grief but also with music and dance. The performer was also reportedly hired to play at the funeral at the family's request.

After being made public, the video drew millions of views and triggered a wide range of reactions online.

Internet users responded with comments such as, "I've never seen someone dance while crying," "It may have been the deceased's wish," and "A beautiful funeral."

Others, however, said, "It looks more like a festival than a funeral," and "I understand the cultural difference, but it is hard to accept."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com