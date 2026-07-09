What Causes Chronic Fatigue That Doesn't Go Away Even After Rest, and What Are the Warning Signs?

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 30s had been struggling with unexplained fatigue for the past few months. At work, his concentration dropped and he made frequent small mistakes. After work, he often went straight to bed without doing anything else. At first, he thought it was due to overwork, but even after taking a vacation, the fatigue did not improve.

Fatigue is a common symptom that everyone experiences at least once. In most cases, it is caused by overwork, stress, or lack of sleep, and it improves with enough rest. However, if the fatigue continues even after resting and affects daily life, it should not be dismissed as simple tiredness. Since conditions such as anemia, thyroid disease, and diabetes can also begin with fatigue, it is important to identify the cause.

"Chronic fatigue" is not a specific disease, but rather a symptom caused by various factors. If fatigue does not ease easily even after rest and continues to the point of affecting daily life, it may be difficult to explain it simply as overwork or lack of sleep. However, if the fatigue lasts for more than six months and cannot be explained by another illness, it is classified as "chronic fatigue syndrome." This is a condition with separate diagnostic criteria, and it is a different concept from what people commonly call chronic fatigue, so an accurate evaluation is needed.

The causes of chronic fatigue are highly diverse. Excessive stress, lack of sleep, irregular lifestyle habits, and insufficient exercise are among the most common. In addition, conditions such as anemia, hypothyroidism, diabetes, chronic liver disease, kidney disease, and sleep apnea can also trigger fatigue. Mental health issues such as depression and anxiety disorders may also be responsible.

In particular, if fatigue is accompanied by unexplained weight loss, fever, night sweats severe enough to soak clothing, or lumps in the neck or armpits, it should not be ignored. These signs may point to an underlying disease, so it is safest to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Treatment depends on the cause of the fatigue. If an underlying condition such as anemia, hypothyroidism, or diabetes is identified, treating that disease first is the most important step. If no specific cause is found, symptoms may be eased through regular lifestyle habits and exercise therapy, and medication or counseling may be added if needed. Above all, accurately identifying the cause of fatigue and receiving treatment tailored to it is the first step toward recovery.

To prevent chronic fatigue, regular daily habits are essential. It helps to keep a consistent sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, and to maintain steady aerobic exercise such as walking or swimming. A balanced diet and stress management also play important roles in recovery from fatigue. Maintaining a balance between enough rest and appropriate activity is also helpful in managing chronic fatigue.

Professor Yoon Ji-hyun of the Department of Family Medicine at Korea University Anam Hospital said, "Fatigue is a common symptom that everyone experiences, but fatigue that does not improve with rest may be an important signal from the body." She added, "Rather than dismissing persistent fatigue as a simple decline in physical strength, it is important to identify the exact cause and practice healthy habits such as regular sleep and exercise along with treatment tailored to the cause. That is the first step toward restoring a healthy daily life." She also advised, "In older adults in particular, fatigue often appears as the first sign of poor nutrition, loss of muscle mass, or thyroid or anemia problems, so it should not be taken lightly."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com