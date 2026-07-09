Kim Jang-hoon Says He Was Denied a Credit Card: "I Have Delinquency Issues, So I Withdraw Cash"

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Singer Kim Jang-hoon revealed that he does not have a driver's license or a credit card, and shared a story about a time he could not even go to the emergency room because he did not have taxi fare.

On the 8th, a video titled "I always do my best when I fight, no matter who the other person is. Even if it's an elementary school student" was released on the YouTube channel VIVO TV. That day, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook spoke with Kim Jang-hoon over the phone, sharing lighthearted conversation and giving an update on his recent life.

Song Eun-i asked Kim Jang-hoon, "You don't have a driver's license, right?" Kim replied, "That's right. I don't have one," and added with a laugh, "But everyone thinks it was revoked."

He went on to say that he mainly uses public transportation such as taxis and the subway, adding calmly, "It's not inconvenient." When Kim Sook asked, "A call van or taxi fare must be expensive, right?" Kim Jang-hoon joked back, "It would still be cheaper than a car," drawing more laughter.

Song Eun-i then said, "You have donated 20 billion won, so how could you not have taxi fare?" Kim Jang-hoon surprised everyone by bringing up an unexpected story.

He confessed, "I once had severe indigestion, but I couldn't go to the emergency room because I didn't have taxi fare." He continued, "I don't even have a card. When I tried to get one, they said I didn't meet the requirements. You'd think they could at least make an exception for a singer."

When Kim Sook asked, "Why not?" Kim Jang-hoon honestly answered, "I had delinquency and several other issues in the past." Song Eun-i summed it up by saying, "I guess your credit isn't very good."

Kim Jang-hoon, who said he still uses cash, recalled the situation at the time and said, "I only had a little over 1,000 won in cash then. I couldn't ask my manager to come because he has a husband, so I waited until morning," expressing regret.