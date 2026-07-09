Choo Sarang Is Already Going Through Puberty... Yano Shiho Says, "With Choo Sung-hoon's Midlife Crisis Too, It's So Hard" (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] 'Choo-vely' Sarang has grown up to be as tall as her mother and has entered puberty. Her mother, Yano Shiho, could not hide her surprise at the sudden tears and rapidly changing emotions.

On the 9th, KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" released a preview video titled "Choo-vely Sarang, now as tall as her mother, is going through puberty! Shiho is startled by her sudden tears."

In the episode, viewers will see the daily life of Yano Shiho and her daughter Sarang, who reunite in Korea. After arriving first in Korea, Yano Shiho called Sarang on video chat while waiting for her daughter, who was arriving later. But Sarang surprised her mother by answering briefly in a somewhat cold tone and suddenly ending the call, showing a very different side from before.

A little later, Sarang called her mother again and opened up about what had been on her mind. She said, "Didn't you leave me with my uncle so I could be watched? Don't do that," expressing how she really felt. As her independence had grown stronger, she wanted time to herself. But after saying everything she wanted to say, Sarang ended the call again.

Yano Shiho, unable to make sense of it, called Sarang again, but the two never managed to reconnect. Shocked by her daughter's sudden change, Yano Shiho said, "It's scary. She's in puberty," and then laughed as she added, "Choo Sung-hoon is going through a midlife crisis too. Puberty and midlife crisis at the same time is so hard."

Yano Shiho later headed to the airport to pick up Sarang. When Sarang finally saw her mother after a long time, she looked at Yano Shiho with a stiff expression and then suddenly burst into tears, startling everyone. It was a moment that fully revealed the complex and delicate emotions of a teenage girl.

"Sarang's emotions change every day. She cries and then laughs, and even when she's fine, she suddenly isn't," Yano Shiho said, adding that she felt frustrated because "I don't really understand my daughter's heart." Attention is now focused on why Sarang cried and whether mother and daughter can understand each other's feelings and grow even closer. The episode airs Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on the 9th.