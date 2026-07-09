[Official] Byun Yo-han and Roh Jae-won’s "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" Targets Chuseok Theaters

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The fourth installment of the hit Korean crime-entertainment series "Tazza," "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" (hereinafter "Tazza 4," directed by Choi Kook-hee and produced by Sidus), will meet audiences during this year’s Chuseok holiday.

"Tazza 4" has confirmed its September release for Chuseok and unveiled a teaser poster and a rival trailer. The poster and trailer highlight the film’s craftsmanship, which inherits the originality of the existing "Tazza" series while preparing to plunge into the deepest and most boundless world of poker in the franchise’s history.

The teaser poster shows the fierce confrontation between Jang Tae-young (Byun Yo-han) and Park Tae-young (Roh Jae-won), who share the same name but were born to different fates. Alongside the line, "The friend I trusted most became the cruelest card," the poster conveys the taut tension among characters standing on the edge of a global gambling arena. It also features the strong supporting cast, including Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi), who designs the global gambling table; Jo Joong-hwan (Yoon Kyung-ho), whom Jang Tae-young meets at a life-or-death crossroads; and legendary gambler Kwak Dong-wook (Jo Woo-jin), who teaches Jang Tae-young poker skills.

The rival trailer released alongside it captures the lively parade of charismatic characters and the thrilling scale of the global gambling world, befitting the finale of the "Tazza" series. In the short preview, it traces how Jang Tae-young (Byun Yo-han), blessed with luck, and Park Tae-young (Roh Jae-won), a genius with both skill and effort, go from best friends to deadly rivals. It also shows Jang Tae-young moving toward Park Tae-young with a blade of revenge in hand.

From the image of Jang Tae-young handling poker cards and chips while aiming his revenge, to Park Tae-young’s furious, jealous glare as he spits out, "I can’t understand someone who made a living off luck," the film raises expectations for a fateful showdown among the characters who enter the global gambling arena.

In addition, the visually striking Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi), along with Chairman Tao (Hong Dao), Sasaki (Tsuyoshi Ihara), and other foreign actors, as well as Kwak Dong-wook (Jo Woo-jin), Jo Joong-hwan (Yoon Kyung-ho), and Abraham (Moon Ji-hoon), signals that "Tazza 4" will deliver a packed and entertaining experience.

Based on Huh Young-man’s comic "Tazza," the final film in the series, "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub," tells the story of a man who thought he had everything through an online casino business, and his best friend with the same name who took everything from him, as they reunite in a global gambling arena for a revenge match. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Ayaka Miyoshi, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, known for "Split," "The Day of the National Debt," and "Life Is Beautiful." It is scheduled for release in September.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com