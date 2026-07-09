"Ready for the Burial Clothes"... Lee Sung-mi Writes a Will After 13 Breast Cancer Surgeries and Chooses Her Portrait Photo

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Lee Sung-mi recalled the moment she faced life and death seriously after 13 surgeries.

On the Aug. 8 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Radio Star," Lee Sung-mi opened up about what led her to write a bucket list every year and why she began preparing for her own funeral in advance.

That day, Lee said calmly, "I had surgery for breast cancer. Before the cancer surgery, I had 12 other operations. The cancer surgery was my 13th operation."

She recalled, "The surgery for peritonitis took longer than the cancer surgery. It lasted more than 10 hours. I didn't know my peritonitis had ruptured. I have a pain-insensitive condition. I felt something was wrong, so I drove myself to the hospital, and the medical staff went into emergency mode. They first thought it was simple appendicitis, but then said it looked like my peritoneum had ruptured. I went in that morning and was in surgery for 13 hours."

Ahead of her breast cancer surgery, she also spoke candidly about preparing herself for death. Lee said, "The day before the surgery, I thought, 'I might not wake up.' I was older then, in my mid-50s." She added, "I wrote letters to my family, almost like a will. Tears kept falling. I also wrote down important information such as account numbers and passwords." Fortunately, the surgery ended safely. She explained, "As soon as I opened my eyes and came home, I cut up the paper and threw it away so there would be no trace of the account numbers or passwords."

After that, Lee said she realized she had reached an age where she no longer knew when she might die, and from then on she began making a bucket list.

Lee said, "The first item was, 'When I die, dress me in a tracksuit for my burial clothes.' I haven't exercised much, so I want to run when I die." She continued, "Teacher Park Sul-nyeo made me a hanbok. She said I should dress nicely when I go, so I prepared burial clothes." She added with a laugh, "One big concern when someone dies is where to lay them to rest. I already arranged a columbarium. It was cheaper to get two spaces than one. We sleep separately now, but we'll be together after death."

Lee also said, "I take a portrait photo every three years. If I use a younger photo, I think, 'This doesn't look like someone I know. They must not have prepared in advance.'" She added, "I asked Song Eun-i to handle the funeral committee. My family will probably be too overwhelmed."

anjee85@sportschosun.com