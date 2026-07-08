"Materials Alone Cost 100 Million Won": Lee Tae-sung Is Obsessed with Painting... Has Produced 3,000 Works Over the Years, at a Professional Level

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Tae-sung surprised viewers by revealing his extraordinary passion for painting and saying that his annual material costs alone can reach as much as 100 million won.

On the 8th, MBN's "Dongchimi" released a teaser titled, "Lee Tae-sung is addicted to painting, spending nearly 100 million won a year on materials? 'I wanted to buy better materials.'"

In the video, Lee Tae-sung said, "I became addicted to painting. Over the past 10-plus years, I have produced 3,000 works that were submitted to exhibitions," shocking everyone.

The hosts reacted in surprise, saying, "That means you have painted 300 works a year, or 30 a month," and added, "At that point, it's not an addiction. You're a professional."

Lee Tae-sung responded, "It started as an addiction," and explained, "I felt catharsis when the colors were applied. I also kept wondering how I could get better, because I wanted to do well."

He went on to say, "Then I started wanting to buy better materials," adding, "It becomes an addiction to upgrading."

Host Kim Yong-man asked, "You must invest a lot of money," and Lee Tae-sung replied that he spends between 70 million won and 100 million won a year on materials such as paint and canvas, leaving everyone stunned.

Lee Tae-sung explained why he does not spare any expense on materials, saying, "When you use good materials, the colors come out better. Preservation also improves."

anjee85@sportschosun.com