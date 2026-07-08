Is That Really Bada? She Showed Off Her Toned Figure in a Crop Top and Hot Pants, Declaring Herself a 'Hot Girl' at 46

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Bada shared an update, showing off her bold styling and toned figure.

On the 8th, Bada retweeted a post on her social media that read, "Bada shook up Seongsu-dong. Explosive cheers for the unexpected 'MAD' surprise stage," and shared her recent news.

The photos show Bada with a dramatically changed look and daring styling. Earlier, on the 3rd, she made a surprise appearance on the stage of a K-pop party hosted by a digital magazine, thrilling the venue with her explosive live vocals and commanding stage presence.

That day, Bada took the stage in a bold outfit, pairing a pink check-pattern crop sleeveless top with ultra-short denim hot pants. She completed the intense look with long wavy hair worn loose, colored contact lenses, and glamorous makeup.

In particular, she showed off a slim waist, defined abs, and lean, toned legs that made it hard to believe she is 46, highlighting her healthy and fit figure.

She also shared photos featuring glamorous makeup and another daring style. In one post, she wrote, "Since I'm Bada, I decided this summer's concept would be a hot girl. I think it can be a joy in life to choose my own season and live as the one in charge of my life. Hot girl declaration," revealing her confident charm.

Meanwhile, Bada married a non-celebrity 10 years her junior in October 2017, and they have one daughter. She has recently been active, balancing musical theater and television appearances.

anjee85@sportschosun.com