Jin Seo-yeon completes Witseoreum hike despite wind and rain, proving her ironclad stamina on Hallasan

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Jin Seo-yeon showed off her remarkable stamina by completing the hike to Witseoreum on Hallasan despite fierce wind and rain.

On the 8th, Jin Seo-yeon posted a video on her social media account along with the caption, "Hallasan was a mess. I'm just glad I made it back alive."

The video shows Jin Seo-yeon climbing Hallasan in Jeju Island with her acquaintances.

Even though the weather was cloudy and rainy, Jin Seo-yeon still took on the climb. As she got closer to the summit, the wind and rain grew stronger, and she had to brace herself against powerful gusts that nearly knocked her off balance. She described the moment as tense, saying, "I'm just glad I made it back alive."

Still, Jin Seo-yeon did not give up. She pushed through the strong wind and rain and made it to Witseoreum, then shared a summit photo with the caption, "People who beat winds strong enough to count as gale-force and made it to the top," expressing her pride.

Meanwhile, Jin Seo-yeon married quickly in 2014, just three months after meeting her husband, who is nine years older than her. The couple has one son, and she currently lives on Jeju Island.

Jin Seo-yeon recently met audiences through the play Mother of Him, which ended its run in May.

anjee85@sportschosun.com