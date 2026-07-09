Seo In-young's Father, Holder of the First Kebab Machine Patent, Runs a 30-Year-Old Meat Processing Company... Website Overloaded Right After Reveal

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Singer Seo In-young has revealed her father's company for the first time through her YouTube channel, and interest in the business surged immediately after the broadcast, overwhelming the website and drawing intense attention.

On the 8th, Seo In-young visited a 30-year-old meat processing factory run by her father through her YouTube channel, "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon." The company produces a wide range of meat products, including sausages, tortillas, and kebabs. Her father serves as CEO, her mother handles finance, her maternal uncle oversees production, and her younger maternal uncle is in charge of sales.

When Seo In-young appeared on YouTube before, she said, "I turn into a venomous snake when I come here," referring to her father, who looked stern as a company head rather than relaxed as he usually did.

She also showed unusual enthusiasm by obtaining a health certificate in advance and removing all of her flashy nail art to comply with hygiene rules before trying out the factory work. After changing into work clothes, Seo In-young helped by portioning dough and even taking part in packaging.

Seo In-young's mother later recalled the pain of a failed business after a joint guarantee went wrong during the IMF Crisis. After that, her parents took on a kebab-related food business, which was unfamiliar in Korea 30 years ago, after being introduced to it by an acquaintance. However, importing a kebab machine would have cost 5 million won per unit. Her father and maternal uncle then designed and researched one themselves, succeeded in building it for 2 million won, and even obtained a patent. It was later revealed that this was the first kebab machine introduced in Korea, surprising many.

As this process naturally exposed detailed information about the father's company and its working environment, which had long been kept under wraps, curious netizens quickly rushed to search for the company and visit its website through portal sites.

As a result, when users now access the company's official website, a notice appears saying, "The site you are trying to access has exceeded the allowed traffic," making normal use difficult.

This shows that public interest extended beyond Seo In-young herself and into searches for the company and its products, once again proving her strong ability to draw attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com