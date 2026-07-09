RESCENE Achieves Its Long-Awaited 'Small and Medium-Sized Miracle' as 'Love Attack' Surges to No. 1 and 'Pretty Girl' Also Gains Momentum

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The group RESCENE has achieved its 'small and medium-sized miracle.'

The title track "Love Attack" from RESCENE's first mini album, "SCENEDROME," released in August 2024, rose to No. 1 on Melon's Top 100.

RESCENE gained momentum after member Won-i's gal and dialect concept, featured on her personal YouTube channel "Hello, this is Woni, nice to meet you," went viral on social media and sparked a RESCENE boom. As a result, "Love Attack" was also rediscovered, spread by word of mouth, and eventually reached No. 1 on Melon's Top 100. The song also ranked high on major charts, including No. 3 on Melon's daily chart, No. 3 on the FLO chart, No. 4 on Genie Music's Top 200 real-time chart, No. 5 on its daily chart, and No. 4 on both Bugs' daily and real-time charts.

Their remake single "Pretty Girl," released at 6 p.m. on the 8th, is also drawing a strong response. It has secured top positions on major charts, including No. 1 on Melon's Hot 100, No. 4 on the Top 100, No. 2 on Bugs' real-time chart, and No. 11 on Genie Music's Top 200.

In addition, the mini album's double title track "Pinball," the second single album's title track "Deja Vu," and the digital single "Runaway" have all entered the upper ranks of Melon's Top 100, earning praise as a group you can always trust to deliver.

RESCENE will begin performing "Pretty Girl" on M Countdown on the 9th.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com