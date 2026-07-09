'One Year After Vasectomy,' Is Jang Sung-kyu Planning for a Third Child? "If We Reverse It Within Five Years" ('Kkiri Kkiri')

Photo courtesy of KBS Joy

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Jang Sung-kyu shows off his candid wit on 'Kkiri Kkiri.'

KBS Joy's new variety show 'Kkiri Kkiri,' which premieres on the 15th, released a teaser video on the 8th featuring three married men heading to Osaka, Japan under the concept of 'husbands seeking freedom.'

'Kkiri Kkiri' is a customized travel reality show in which people who share even one thing in common, such as taste or personality, go on a special trip together. Each episode will feature cast members brought together by different common traits, offering relatable conversations and lively chemistry as they travel.

In the released teaser, the three men are seen enjoying their trip by exploring local streets in Japan. They also join a night party, dancing and singing as they make the most of their free time. Their honest, unfiltered sides, away from daily routines and parenting for a while, are expected to bring laughter to viewers.

The teaser also shows them sharing realistic worries and sincere stories about life as husbands and fathers. Ko Young-bae left a meaningful remark, saying, "There won't be a baby in our house anymore." Jang Sung-kyu, who is one year into life after a vasectomy, then raised the topic of a third child, saying, "If we reverse it within five years..." sparking curiosity.

As such, 'Kkiri Kkiri' is expected to deliver both the fun of travel and relatable laughs through everyday realities such as family life, parenting, and marriage.

Meanwhile, 'Kkiri Kkiri' will air for the first time at 8 p.m. on the 15th. KBS Joy can be watched on LG U+tv channel 1, Genie tv channel 41, B tv channel 998, and the KBS mobile app 'my K.' Regional cable channel numbers can be checked on the KBS N website.

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com