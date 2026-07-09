A Woman Was Found Naked and Her Face Mutilated... The 26-Year-Old Murder Case, and the Killer Was a U.S. Soldier in Korea ('Kkokkomu')

Photo courtesy of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] The 1992 murder of a 26-year-old woman in a small single-room neighborhood in Dongducheon is being revisited.

In the SBS program "The Story of the Day When You Bite Your Tail (Kkokkomu)," which airs on the 9th, the episode "The Stranger in the Single-Room Neighborhood" will examine the murder of a 26-year-old woman that shocked the nation, along with the hidden story behind it. Writer Kim Poong, actor Kim Tae-hoon, and actor Kim Sung-eun will appear as listeners.

In 1992, a 26-year-old woman was found brutally murdered in a single-room neighborhood in Bosan-dong, Dongducheon. She was naked, her face had been severely mutilated, and traces of the brutal crime were left across her body.

Kim Poong, appearing for the first time, could not hide his anger, saying, "He was a perverted bastard with no human dignity."

The suspect identified in the investigation was a U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) soldier stationed in Dongducheon. He was seen walking around the streets wearing clothes stained with the victim's blood, and public outrage grew after it became known that, under the U.S.-ROK SOFA agreement at the time, local police could not detain him immediately.

Kim Tae-hoon expressed shock at the suspect's lack of remorse, saying, "He must not have realized what he had done, so he kept wearing the bloodstained clothes."

The case also reveals another shocking fact. The victim was a woman who worked in a camp town, and it is disclosed that the deaths of countless other women who died in camp towns across the country were never properly investigated.

"The Story of the Day When You Bite Your Tail (Kkokkomu)," which revisits the tragic death of a young woman and the history and shadow of the camp towns formed in the name of foreign currency earnings, will air on SBS at 10:20 p.m. on the 9th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com