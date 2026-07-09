"The Miracle of a Small Agency Girl Group" RESCENE Checks the Charts as Soon as They Wake Up... Voluntarily Turned in Their Phones Too ('Omniscient Interfering View')

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] RESCENE, the rising group that has become a hot topic with the "Geoje Yaho" and "Parapara" memes, will appear on "Omniscient Interfering View" for their first reality variety show.

On MBC's variety show "Omniscient Interfering View," which airs on the 11th, the dorm life and post-debut growth of RESCENE members Woni, Liv, Minami, May, and Jena will be revealed for the first time.

RESCENE will stage a dance battle on the living room sofa and share playful conversations about each member's hometowns, showing off their natural, age-appropriate charm. Viewers will also get a look at the moving boxes scattered around the dorm and the lived-in atmosphere of their home.

Their unusual communal lifestyle will also be introduced. The five members live together in a dorm with only one bathroom, and they share cosmetics, clothes, and even perfume. Their unique "5-1=0" way of living is expected to add a fresh layer of fun.

The program will also follow RESCENE's growth, which has drawn attention amid the "RESCENE Yaho" craze. The members say it has become part of their daily routine to check the music charts as soon as they wake up each morning.

They will also reveal that, early in their debut, they voluntarily turned in their mobile phones to compete with idols from major agencies, and they will share the rules they followed while using a shared phone. The group is expected to speak candidly about the effort and determination that carried them from a "small-agency girl group" to a breakout act.

RESCENE's first reality variety show challenge will air on MBC's "Omniscient Interfering View" on the 11th at 11:10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com