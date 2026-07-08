[SC Interview] "I'm so overwhelmed by how much work there is"... Director Na Hong-jin proves 10 years of determination with 'Hope' (full story)

Photo provided by Plus M Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Na Hong-jin, 52, said he was finally able to present his long-gestating film 'Hope' to Korean audiences.

'Hope,' which opens on the 15th, tells the story of Beom-seok, the head of the Hopo Port Branch Office in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, he is drawn into an unbelievable reality. The film is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea,' and 'The Wailing.'

'Hope' was first introduced to the world in May, when it was invited to the competition section of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival. Returning to the screen for the first time in 10 years since 'The Wailing' (2016), Na said, "I'm nervous." He added, "When I first made this film, I wanted to shift the balance toward a pure genre movie. I don't think this is a time when we can think only about the domestic market anymore. If we don't make films with other markets in mind, it could become risky. Also, Korean audiences tend to like films that mix different genres in one work. If someone expects a typical Korean film structure, our movie may feel a little unfamiliar."

Poster for the film 'Hope.' Photo provided by Plus M Entertainment

Na drew strong attention even before release by casting Hollywood couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander. He explained, "I don't think many Korean viewers actually know exactly what Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander look like in real life." He added, "I have known Alicia Vikander for a long time. At first, I didn't send a script. I sent her the long story for this project and said, 'This woman is the lead of the film. Would you like to try it?' She said yes, and that was how it came together. As for Michael Fassbender, I suppose he agreed because Alicia Vikander asked him to."

Since both actors appear as alien characters in the film, their real faces are barely shown. Na said, "I wondered what it would be like if another new story followed after 'Hope.'" He continued, "If there is a sequel, their story would truly begin, so in that sense, it was absolutely necessary."

Asked about their fees, he said, "In Korea, this film's budget is considered the highest ever, but by Hollywood standards, it's on the level of an independent film." He added, "They only received travel expenses, and I told them to please take some pocket money if the film does well. Thankfully, both actors took part at an indie-film level, so it wasn't a major burden on the budget."

On his experience directing a creature film through 'Hope,' he said, "There is so much work, and I'm going crazy. The work never ends. I really worked every single day without a break. I was losing my mind just checking how much blood was on the alien's fingers." He added with a laugh, "Director Bong Joon-ho is overseeing the entire animation, and I realized this is no ordinary job. My respect for the animation artists I've admired until now has grown several times over."

Still from the film 'Hope.' Photo provided by Plus M Entertainment

He worked with Hwang Jung-min for the second time after 'The Wailing.' Na praised him, saying, "No extra words are needed. I can only trust him. Hwang Jung-min has already proven tremendous performances in his films. I think he is truly an extraordinary actor." He added, "When an actor performs with such detail, their true nature inevitably comes through, and he had already shown more than enough ability within that."

Hwang plays Beom-seok, the head of the branch office, and drives the early part of the film with strong momentum. On what mattered most in casting, Na emphasized, "The most important thing is how kind the actor is. Whatever kind of performance they give, there has to be goodness inside it." He said, "For me, carrying the first 40 to 50 minutes with only Hwang Jung-min's performance was a gamble-like challenge. Of course, such a challenge is not possible with the actor's performance alone. Trust in the staff was also important. I had a belief, close to certainty, in our staff, which is why I decided to take that gamble."

He also revealed his deep affection for the project, saying, "Even yesterday, after the press screening, I went to the mixing room, and the staff told me to please stop coming so much." He added, "This film was stressful from the concept stage."

Photo provided by Plus M Entertainment

Speaking about the meaning of 'Hope,' he said, "The film shows violence and tragedy for the first two hours and 20 minutes." He continued, "The last 10 minutes may seem like an epilogue, but I would appreciate it if people see it as a different kind of summary and conclusion."

Notably, Na's films 'The Yellow Sea,' 'The Wailing,' and 'Hope' all run 156 minutes. Film fans have marveled at this, calling Na Hong-jin a perfectionist and, in a more playful way, "a pervert in the best sense." Na laughed and said, "Some people say I'm obsessed with the number 156, but that's absolutely not true. I don't know if I have some kind of rhythm inside me, but I was surprised too. First of all, I didn't even know that 'The Yellow Sea' and 'The Wailing' had the same runtime. Before the film review process, my assistant director came to me and said all three films had exactly the same runtime, and I was shocked. I'll try breaking that rule next time."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com