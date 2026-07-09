Why Is 'I'm Solo' Season 32 Like This? Young-soo's Drinking, Sang-cheol's Comment on Sexual Compatibility Leave the House in Chaos [Full Text]

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung reporter] Season 32 of 'I'm Solo' was hit by an unexpected backlash after the random dates. Young-soo chose drinking over a promise with Young-sook, while Sang-cheol brought up a fortune-reading comment that froze the atmosphere at the house.

In the episode of SBS Plus and ENA's 'I'm Solo' that aired on the 8th, the contestants' conflicting emotions after their dates were revealed.

After her date with Sang-cheol, Ok-soon confided in Hyunsook, saying, "I don't think it's fun when we're together." She then met Gwangsu and continued the conversation naturally, saying, "I don't think things will be easy with Sang-cheol."

Meanwhile, Young-sook asked Young-soo for another conversation. She had previously said she wanted to talk when he had not been drinking, but Young-soo was already drunk.

Young-sook expressed her disappointment, saying, "If you had taken what I said seriously, you wouldn't have been drinking." Young-soo also admitted his behavior, saying, "You're right," and apologized.

The next day, however, Young-soo immediately asked Ok-soon out on a date. He declared that he would move on conditionally, saying, "If I'm not Ok-soon's second choice, I'll go to Young-sook," and added, "If I'm in the top two, I'll split my attention 50-50," which made the cast laugh.

At the house, Sang-cheol's fortune-reading story also became a hot topic. He said, "I was told that on the selection day, I would end up with a woman whose forehead stands out, and that our sexual compatibility would also be good." The living room fell into an awkward silence at that moment. MC Defconn also looked embarrassed, saying, "He should have stopped at the forehead part."

Sang-cheol later tried to talk things through with Gwangsu to resolve their conflict, but he once again created a subtle atmosphere by bringing up his own hurt feelings first.

As each person's feelings became even more tangled after the dates, the Season 32 love lines entered a far less predictable phase.

Meanwhile, 'I'm Solo' airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com