Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin Spotted in Los Angeles Again... Museum Date With Their Son Caught on Camera

Photo = Weibo, social media capture

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were spotted by fans enjoying a vacation in Los Angeles, the United States.

On the 8th, photos and videos showing the couple spending time in the United States with their child quickly spread across Chinese social media platform Weibo and other social media channels.

In the released photos, Son Ye-jin, wearing sunglasses, and Hyun Bin, dressed in comfortable casual clothes, were seen taking their time as they looked around an exhibition space. Their relaxed, natural behavior, with little concern for the people around them, also drew attention.

The location where the photos were taken is believed to be the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, but the exact site has not been officially confirmed.

Earlier, the couple also drew attention after reports that they were seen on a family trip to Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. Last month, one internet user shared on social media an anecdote about unexpectedly running into the Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin family at a resort in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. In particular, the user said of the couple's son, "The child was so beautiful, almost as if he had been composited by AI, that I told my wife, 'That baby over there is so pretty.' At the time, I could not see the parents well and could only see the child, so I kept looking at the baby. He was the most beautiful-looking child I have ever seen in my life," drawing widespread attention.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin married in 2022 and welcomed a son in November of that same year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com