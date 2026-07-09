Yuri, in her 3rd year of living in Jeju, reveals the struggles hidden behind her pretty house: "I empty the water 3 times in the summer."

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Girls' Generation's Yuri's third year of living in Jeju will be revealed on 'I Live Alone'. Expectations are high as Yuri is said to show a realistic rather than romantic routine of living in Jeju, stating that she is currently at war with 'this' while in the island and keeping 'this' running at full capacity 24 hours a day.

The episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone' (directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, and Jung Ji-woon), airing on the 10th, will reveal Girls' Generation's Yuri's life in Jeju for the third year.

Yuri introduces 'Yuri House,' filled with the refreshing vibes of Jeju, saying, "I first became independent on Jeju Island, and this is my third year living alone. " Yuri's home, where she is living on a yearly basis, faces the blue sea, and the interior, which adds brightness with white and tangerine colors, catches the eye. In addition, paintings drawn by Yuri herself, along with charming props that perfectly capture the essence of Jeju and her personal taste, elevate the atmosphere of 'Yuri House.

' With her hair tied back tightly, Yuri quickly completes her 'all-in-one skincare' routine in the small makeup area in front of the bathroom, and, true to her image as an 'icon of healthy beauty,' substitutes breakfast with tea and healthy juice. As she retrieves the frozen ingredients for the juice from the freezer, she immediately boasts about her power, sparking curiosity about the situation.

Meanwhile, Yuri also reveals the morning routine she developed since starting her life in Jeju. A released photo captures Yuri emptying water from a mysterious object in the sink, drawing attention. With traces of 'this' filling 'Yuri House,' she surprises the Rainbow Club members by stating, "I empty the water about three times in the summer.

" Furthermore, while cleaning, Yuri suddenly crawls on the floor to examine every nook and cranny, then looks dumbfounded, asking, "What am I going to do about this?" Yuri, who eventually even let out a scream, catches her breath and summons the courage to solve the problem in her own way, sparking curiosity about exactly what happened to her. You can check out the daily life of Girls' Generation's Yuri, showcasing her real-life experience in Jeju, on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' airing on the 10th at 11 PM.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com